Rajasthan: 21 women achievers receive AIPC honours

Rajasthan Minister of Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh and AIPC Rajasthan president Rukshmani Kumari, in Jaipur on Tuesday (Express photo)

The All India Professionals’ Congress in Rajasthan, along with Star Foundation, felicitated 21 women achievers from the state in a special ceremony on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day on Monday.

Women and Child Development minister Mamta Bhupesh, who was the Chief Guest for the occasion, said, “We’re proud of our Sheroes, who are leading the way forward for a more developed India. It is the endeavour of the Government of Rajasthan to initiate schemes and policies to facilitate the women of the state with equal and better opportunities.”

She called upon “one and all in the state to free our society from evil practices of female foeticide, infanticide and child marriage. We are advancing towards promoting education of the girl child to further empower our women.”

Rashmi Dickinson, Vrinda Sharma, Suman Singh, Dr. Reema Goyal, Dr. Anita Sharma, Gulabo Sapera, Subrata Prashar, Santosh Devi Khedar, Aishwarya Sankhla, Dr. Mousumi Debnath, and the Gulabi Group were among the women achievers who were felicitated on the occasion. Arvind Mayaram, Vaibhav Gehlot, Manesha A Agarwal, Bhawana Jagwani, Swati Vashishtha, and Anila Kothari were among the special guests who felicitated the women achievers.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was the special guest for the event, congratulated the initiative of AIPC, Rajasthan. “It is a matter of pride that the progress made by so many spirited women around us is being honoured by AIPC, Rajasthan.

This is a sincere effort to acknowledge, support, and empower women. I hope we all continue to erase gender bias from every sphere of the country and commit to bringing in reservations for women that will enable more females in leadership roles.”

AIPC Rajasthan president Rukshmani Kumari said, “We’ve stepped into a decade that will see a complete shift in women empowerment — we will see more women leaders, CEOs, because women are standing up for their rights and defying the backseat now — hence, let’s be a part of this imperative change, facilitating it by all means.”