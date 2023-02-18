2020 Rajasthan political crisis: Court rejects ACB plea seeking voice samples of Union minister Shekhawat

A Jaipur Metro court on Friday rejected a plea by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seeking voice samples of Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the case pertaining to an attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in mid-2020.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Satish Chandra Godara upheld the order passed by the Rent Control Tribunal on July 15, 2021, which had rejected the same.

In 2020, the then Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi – yet to become a minister – had on the basis of the audio clips registered FIRs with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Operations Group (SOG). In his complaints, he had alleged an attempt to topple “the democratically elected government along the lines of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, by offering inducements to Congress MLAs and independent MLAs supporting us.”

During the investigation, the ACB had approached a lower court, seeking Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s voice sample, this was rejected by the Rent Control Tribunal. Subsequently, the ACB had filed a revision petition against the order.

In the court, public prosecutor Sant Kumar Jain said the evidence shows that middleman Sanjay Jain, MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma (who has since died) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attempted to topple the government, and held that the lower court order is against the lawful provisions. During questioning, Sanjay Jain had confessed that in one of the audio clips, it is his voice where he is talking to Gajendra Singh. The petition was filed by Alok Sharma, Additional SP, ACB.

Shekhawat’s lawyers said the trial court order was an interlocutory order and the review petition is not maintainable. They argued that under CrPC, there are no clear provisions for taking voice samples.

The court said that Shekhawat isn’t under arrest, nor was arrested in the case. It said that while the ACB had sought Sanjay Jain’s voice sample – who was arrested – it did not present any evidence that it had sought the voice sample of the other accused, MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, while he was alive.