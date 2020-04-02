183 who attended Tabligh event traced: Rajasthan DGP

People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Rajasthan Police has traced 183 people who had visited the Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi last month, officials said Wednesday.

Rajasthan’s Director General of Police, Bhupendra Singh, said the state police has collected information about those in the state who visited Markaz or its surrounding localities. “So far, we have learnt about 183 such people — apart from 5 from Nepal. They include people from Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Sri Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jodhpur, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Jaipur,” Singh said.

He said the concerned District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police have been directed to screen those identified and put them under quarantine or isolation.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the state’s Intelligence Department had collected the information after the outbreak was reported.

“The Health Department has issued an alert and the our teams are screening them,” Sharma said.

Hundreds gather for Urs in Ajmer

Meanwhile, the Ajmer police on Tuesday had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse a gathering at the annual ‘Urs’ of Sufi mystic Khwaja Fakhruddin Chishti in Sarwar town, about 60 kilometres away from Ajmer.

The police have also arrested six people for defying the lockdown and going for the Urs.

