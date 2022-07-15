15-yr-old gangraped in Rajasthan’s Dausa

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 15, 2022 7:49:55 am
July 15, 2022 7:49:55 am
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two men in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said on Thursday.
The girl was abducted from a shop near her school on Wednesday and taken to a room on a motorcycle where she was gangraped by Lokesh and Satish, they said.
The accused then dumped her on a highway in Dausa. The victim borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and contacted her family following which she was rescued late Wednesday, they said.
A medical examination of the girl was conducted and FIR registered against the accused, police said.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
