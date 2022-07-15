scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

15-yr-old gangraped in Rajasthan’s Dausa

The girl was abducted from a shop near her school on Wednesday and taken to a room on a motorcycle where she was gangraped by Lokesh and Satish, they said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 15, 2022 7:49:55 am
The accused then dumped her on a highway in Dausa. The victim borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and contacted her family following which she was rescued late Wednesday, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two men in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was abducted from a shop near her school on Wednesday and taken to a room on a motorcycle where she was gangraped by Lokesh and Satish, they said.

The accused then dumped her on a highway in Dausa. The victim borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and contacted her family following which she was rescued late Wednesday, they said.

More from Jaipur

A medical examination of the girl was conducted and FIR registered against the accused, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in this warPremium
No winners in this war
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement