Sunday, July 24, 2022

11 months ago, seer who met CM had warned of suicide by sadhus

On July 20, Vijay Das had set himself on fire in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village, with police nearby rushing to douse the fire.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
July 24, 2022 12:49:59 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Eleven months before a seer immolated himself demanding termination of mining activities in revered hills in Bharatpur, CM Ashok Gehlot had been warned of “suicide by sadhus” by the head of the Braj Parvat Sanrakshan Samiti in an open letter in August 2021, Radhakant Shastri, who had also met the CM in April 2021.

On July 20, Vijay Das had set himself on fire in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village, with police nearby rushing to douse the fire. Das and others had been protesting mining in the hills of Aadibari and Kankachal in Bharatpur, considered sacred by some, for nearly 15 months. He was rushed to Jaipur and then to New Delhi, where he passed away at a hospital in the wee hours of Saturday.

Das’ mortal remains were taken to Barsana in Mathura for the last rites. The Maan Mandir Seva Sansthan, which organises the Braj 84 kos parikrama, is based in Barsana and Das was associated with the Sansthan since long. Ministers Vishvendra Singh and B D Kalla and MPs Ranjeeta Koli and Baba Balak Nath also paid their respects to Das’ mortal remains.

The CM also announced an inquiry led by a Principal Secretary-level official and Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of Das from the CM’s Relief Fund.

Talking to journalists in Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bharatpur, Ranjeeta Koli, alleged that the remains were being taken to Barsana “forcibly.” “We had said that (the remains) should be taken to Pasopa, even if for five minutes, but the administration is under pressure from the Congress government,” Koli said, demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

The seers had been demanding suspension of all mining activities in the hills, also alleging that there was rampant illegal mining in the hills.
Asked about Koli’s allegations, Radhakant Shastri told The Indian Express, “There is nothing like it. He was a saint at Maan mandir for the last 15 years and was living here. If his last rites are being conducted here, there is nothing wrong. We don’t want to get involved in politics. We are sadhus and as sadhus we do what we are supposed to do.”

In August 2021, Shastri had written an open letter to the CM, saying that locals and the “sadhu-sant” have been struggling for the cause for the last 10 years and have been protesting in Pasopa village “for the last 216 days”, demanding declaring these hills as mining-free. He reminded the CM that he had met a delegation in April 2021 where the CM had given an assurance to declare both hills as mining free, “following which we had suspended our protest and continued our peaceful dharna.”

“But almost four months since your assurance, no positive outcome has been reached regarding our demands…it is very important to mention here that the protesting sadhu sant and villagers are very angry and they are eager to go to any extent. So much so that many sadhus have made up their mind to die by suicide,” Shastri had said in the letter, warning of a “total possibility of an untoward incident”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Shastri said: “The CM wanted to do this but the mining mafia gives away lakhs of rupees to his ministers, and hence, under pressure from the mafia, they did not let this happen. Second, there is a minister in his cabinet whose son himself has mines here, so why would they want the mining to be stopped. Hence, the CM could not do anything here.” The son of Zahida Khan, Minister of State in the Gehlot government, is said to have mines in the contentious hills. Khan did not respond to calls.

“Had this been addressed in time, a situation wouldn’t have arisen where a sadhu has to die by suicide,” Shastri added.

He said a delegation had also met Priyanka Gandhi “and she wanted the mining to stop. She had clearly said that she doesn’t want any kind of mining (on the hills in question) and had spoken to the CM too,” he said.

Earlier, Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan had said that the mines are all legal. “I would like to clarify that the mines — 11 in Kankachal and 34 in Aadi Badri — were allotted between the years 2000 and 2018 and are legal,” he said.

