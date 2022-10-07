1.31 lakh appointments made since Ashok Gehlot govt came to power: officials

The Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has made appointments for more than 1.31 lakh posts in various departments and recruitment for another 1 lakh posts is under process, officials said Thursday.

The appointments by the state government include more than 59,000 persons as Grade III teachers, senior teachers, lecturers, physical education teachers and laboratory assistants, they added.

Besides this, they said, recruitment of 46,000 teachers, 5,546 physical education teachers, 9,760 senior teachers, 460 librarian grade III, 1019 laboratory assistants and 10,157 computer instructors is also under process..

The government has also been prioritising the medical and health sector too, filling around 16,000 vacancies, the officials said.

In the energy department, the appointments include that of around 14,000 junior assistants and 1,332 informatics assistants. Additionally, the official added, CM Gehlot has made compassionate appointments.