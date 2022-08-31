scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

J-K: Former PCC president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed resigns from Congress

There has been an exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress since Azad quit the party on Friday, with 64 more leaders including a former deputy chief minister resigning on Tuesday.

Sayeed said his decision to leave the Congress party was based on the feedback he received from his constituents in the Kokernag assembly segment.

Former PCC (Pradesh Congress Commitee) president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed on Wednesday resigned from Congress and pledged support to veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is likely to float his political party in Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been an exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress since Azad quit the party on Friday, with 64 more leaders including a former deputy chief minister resigning on Tuesday.

“There is a limit to tolerance. I was feeling suffocated in the Congress party. So, it is with a heavy heart that I am snapping my ties with the party after nearly 50 years,” Sayeed, who was a minister in several governments in Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters.

Sayeed said his decision to leave the Congress party was based on the feedback he received from his constituents in the Kokernag assembly segment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
Also Read |Ghulam Nabi Azad: ‘I don’t see any chance of parties uniting because every leader has his or her ego… everybody feels the Congress has become weak’

“The people I represent said… the party leadership was not paying any attention to the feedback from the ground. In my 50 years in the party, Congress has never been in such bad shape. I had to listen to my constituents,” he added.
At the press conference with Sayeed was former MLC and party leader Mohammad Muzaffar Parray. Dozens of lesser-known leaders and workers owing allegiance to Sayeed were also present.

Asked if more leaders were going to switch sides in the coming days, Sayeed said there were not many left in the Congress now. “Who is left in the Congress now? All the senior leaders have left the party,” he added.

Also Read |‘Not one vote common with BJP’: Ghulam Nabi Azad sets the ground ahead of J&K visit

Several former ministers and legislators from Jammu and Kashmir are among those who have resigned from the party and thrown their weight behind Azad, who quit the grand old party after nearly 50 years of association.
Asked about the timing of leaving of his resignation, Sayeed said he was in regular touch with Azad over the past many years.

Advertisement

“Azad would often express helplessness saying no one listens to him in the party. We told him to leave the party and pledged to join him,” he added.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:37:56 pm
Next Story

Pune: 120-bed Malignant Disease Treatment Centre inaugurated at Command Hospital

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement