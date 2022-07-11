scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

IRCTC announces Kashmir tour package at Rs 35,250 per person; check details here

IRCTC tour package: The six-day, five-night tour package--Jannate Kashmir--including air travel from Patna-Delhi-Srinagar, three meals, night stay and site visits, will begin from September 1.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 12:40:04 pm
A traditional Shikara at famous Dal Lake of Srinagar (Twitter/@KDeebah)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special Kashmir package, starting at Rs 35,250 per person from Patna and Delhi.

The six-day, five-night tour package–Jannate Kashmir–including air travel from Patna-Delhi-Srinagar, three meals, night stay and site visits, will begin from September 1.

As per the itinerary, the flight will depart from Patna airport at 8:30 am and arrive at Srinagar at 3:10 pm, where the guests will be taken to a hotel and can enjoy ‘Shikara’ boating at the famous Dal Lake in the evening.

Next day, a day-long trip to Gulmarg is planned for visiting a golf course and taking a horse and cable car ride. It will be followed by another day-long trip the next day to Pahalgam, which also includes a visit to saffron farm field and Awantipura ruins.

Tourists will visit Sonmarg on September 4 and overnight stay at a houseboat in Srinagar is also arranged for that day. Next day, visits to famous Mughal gardens, Nishat, Shalimar CheshmaShahi and Shankaracharya Temple have been scheduled.

The tour will end on September 6, after the tourists will be dropped to Srinagar airport for boarding flight to Patna, connected with Delhi, at 11:25 pm.

Also read: |IRCTC offers 11-day tour package for religious spots, check details here

As per the IRCTC, four types of packages are available with single occupancy priced at Rs 48,300, double occupancy at Rs 35,900, triple occupancy or child with bed (5-11) at Rs 35,250, child without bed (5-11yrs) Rs 29,950 and child without bed (2-4 yrs) at Rs 23,850.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...

All interested can visit IRCTC website to make online bookings and regional offices in Patna, Gaya and Delhi for the offline mode booking.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement