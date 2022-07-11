IRCTC announces Kashmir tour package at Rs 35,250 per person; check details here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special Kashmir package, starting at Rs 35,250 per person from Patna and Delhi.

The six-day, five-night tour package–Jannate Kashmir–including air travel from Patna-Delhi-Srinagar, three meals, night stay and site visits, will begin from September 1.

As per the itinerary, the flight will depart from Patna airport at 8:30 am and arrive at Srinagar at 3:10 pm, where the guests will be taken to a hotel and can enjoy ‘Shikara’ boating at the famous Dal Lake in the evening.

Next day, a day-long trip to Gulmarg is planned for visiting a golf course and taking a horse and cable car ride. It will be followed by another day-long trip the next day to Pahalgam, which also includes a visit to saffron farm field and Awantipura ruins.

Tourists will visit Sonmarg on September 4 and overnight stay at a houseboat in Srinagar is also arranged for that day. Next day, visits to famous Mughal gardens, Nishat, Shalimar CheshmaShahi and Shankaracharya Temple have been scheduled.

The tour will end on September 6, after the tourists will be dropped to Srinagar airport for boarding flight to Patna, connected with Delhi, at 11:25 pm.

As per the IRCTC, four types of packages are available with single occupancy priced at Rs 48,300, double occupancy at Rs 35,900, triple occupancy or child with bed (5-11) at Rs 35,250, child without bed (5-11yrs) Rs 29,950 and child without bed (2-4 yrs) at Rs 23,850.

All interested can visit IRCTC website to make online bookings and regional offices in Patna, Gaya and Delhi for the offline mode booking.