Inspired by Kannada movie, two use dummy pistol to rob train passengers; arrested

A 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing train passengers after threatening them with a dummy pistol. Bengaluru City Railway Police said the accused, Ravi Singh, a native of Bihar, purchased the fake gun after being inspired by a Kannada film.

The police also arrested 31-year-old Sandeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered items worths Rs 3 lakh from the duo.

Police said that Singh, who is the prime accused, has been living in Bengaluru for more than 10 years and is fluent in Kannada.

According to police, the accused would barge into trains that stopped at railway crossings at night and rob their valuables by showing the fake gun

. “We recorded his statement and further investigations are on,” a police officer added.

Police said they arrested them after they received a tipoff that the accused were heading to a pawnbroker to pledge the stolen gold.