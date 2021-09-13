scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Inspired by Kannada movie, two use dummy pistol to rob train passengers; arrested

According to police, the accused would barge into trains that stopped at railway crossings at night and rob their valuables by showing the fake gun

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 13, 2021 3:03:07 pm
Yadgir Superintendent of Police CB Vedamurthy told The Indian Express that the incident took place a year ago.

A 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing train passengers after threatening them with a dummy pistol. Bengaluru City Railway Police said the accused, Ravi Singh, a native of Bihar, purchased the fake gun after being inspired by a Kannada film.

The police also arrested 31-year-old Sandeep, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and recovered items worths Rs 3 lakh from the duo.

Police said that Singh, who is the prime accused, has been living in Bengaluru for more than 10 years and is fluent in Kannada.

. “We recorded his statement and further investigations are on,” a police officer added.

Police said they arrested them after they received a tipoff that the accused were heading to a pawnbroker to pledge the stolen gold.

