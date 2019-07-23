Inflated rates for private buses: Haryana admits ‘negligence’ on part of officials, 3 FIRs against bidders

The Haryana transport department officials gave exaggerated figures to justify a higher rate for procuring private buses on per kilometer basis and also ignored the comparative rates in the neighboring states to “allow” the market forces to decide the rates for themselves, a Vigilance inquiry report submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday said.

On its part, the Haryana government informed the court that three FIRs have been registered against some people for a large scale collusive bidding and fraud in the now-cancelled tendering for hiring of private buses and departmental action was also being initiated for “negligence” against its own officers.

The government last year had initiated the process for hiring 700 buses on payment of per kilometer basis. Against the first bid, the hiring of 510 buses was finalized and the rates received were from Rs 31.01 to Rs 37.30 per kilometer considering the base rate of diesel at Rs 69 per litre. The additional expenses were Rs 16.07 per kilometer. The total expenditure thus came in the range of Rs 46.08 to Rs 53.57 per kilometer. However, a number of complaints alleging collusive bidding, cheating, fraud and violation of official instructions led the government to order an inquiry in May this year through the State Vigilance Bureau.

HCS Officer Samwartak Singh – an additional director with the state transport department, the then flying squad officer (Tech-II) Ashwani Kumar Dogra, the then flying squad officer (traffic) Bhanwarjeet Singh and chief accounts officer Mukesh Gandhi are accused of serious misconduct by way of “omission and commission” by the Vigilance. There was lack of diligence and malafide on part of the officers, reads the vigilance enquiry.

The state government Monday informed the division bench of Justices Rakesh Kumar Jain and Arun Kumar Tyagi that the bidders committed fraud and cheating to get the tenders released in their favour and also the department officials were negligent amounting to “grave misconduct”. Three FIRs – in Panchkula, Karnal and Rohtak – have been registered against the bidders and disciplinary proceedings for imposition of major penalty will be taken against the negligent officials, the court was told. The government has also decided to cancel the contracts with the bidders.

The Vigilance Inquiry, which was placed before the court Monday, concludes that the committee of officers of transport department wrongly justified the hiring of private buses by projecting the savings of “Rs 2 to Rs 5 per kilometer by stating that the current expenditure of running Haryana Roadways is Rs 48 per kilometer”. The officers also gave wrong and different figures before the investigation team to justify the hiring of the buses at unreasonably higher rates, reads the report, adding that the officers even committed error in simple calculation of the hiring rates on file as an apparent “deliberate attempt” to justify the hiring rates in their proposal.

The report reveals that while the hiring rate in the first bid for 520 buses ranged between Rs 31.01 to Rs 37.30 per kilometer, the rates in the second or subsequent bidding for 190 buses ranged between Rs 21.72 to Rs 32.38 per kilometer. “These rates are far below than the rates finalized in case of 510 buses,” reads the report, adding that the higher rates for 510 buses was got approved after giving wrong projections, wrong calculations, incorrect figures and by misleading the higher authorities.

Stating that the rates of the similar schemes in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were present with the transport department officials, the Vigilance Inquiry reveals the data was not considered and also the departmental committee which considered the bids and proposed the acceptance of the negotiated rates of hiring recommended hiring rates which were almost “double of the minimum hiring rates fixed by them”. Haryana department’s minimum hiring rate was Rs 19.50 per kilometer.

“The departmental committee of officers did not watch the interest of the state and accepted a hiring rate which was much higher than the rate arrived at by themselves, (and) rates prevalent in the neighboring states,” reads the report, adding there was also “discord/differences” among the officers of the committee which casts “aspersions on transparency in the negotiation process”.

On allegations of collusive bidding, the Vigilance found that bidders made groups and submitted their bids using same computer or IP address. In Ambala, two bidders offered exactly “the “same prices to the decimal point”. Similar collusion happened in Yamuna Nagar. Similar instances were seen in Karnal and Sonipat where “more than two bidders quoted same prices even to the decimal point”. Single bids were received and accepted for five depots in violation of the government instructions and in defiance of the idea of competitive rate discovery with no explanation for it, as per the Vigilance.

In Gurgaon, the lowest bidder withdrew his offer after payment by other bidders leading to acceptance of higher payment by the department. The bidder who withdrew the offer even got back his forfeited security of Rs 5 lakh from the transport department. Some of the bidders also used government sources to upload the bids in Rohtak and Hisar, as per the report.