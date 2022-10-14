scorecardresearch
Indore: Corporator’s husband thrashed by sanitation workers at police station, video goes viral

Rau police station's inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI that the group of sanitation workers arrived at the police station in the afternoon to lodge a complaint against Sandeep Chohan for allegedly abusing a woman worker over phone

“Chohan was also called to the police station to broker peace between the two parties. But a heated exchange took place and some people from the group manhandled him," the police official said. (Screengrab from video)

A group of sanitation workers and their relatives allegedly thrashed the husband of a BJP corporator of Rau Municipality at a police station in the district on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Chohan's wife is the corporator from ward number 13 of the municipality.

Chohan’s wife is the corporator from ward number 13 of the municipality.

“Chohan was also called to the police station to broker peace between the two parties. But a heated exchange took place and some people from the group manhandled him,” the police official said.

Both sides filed complaints of assault and intimidation against each other, Raghuvanshi said.

