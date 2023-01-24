India picking up pace, may emerge as world leader as it focuses on niche anti-drone technology providers

With the 74th Republic Day round the corner and preparations in full swing, security has been beefed up across the national capital with police personnel intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks. Extra security forces have been deployed at all sensitive places, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports and prominent public places. Anti-drone systems have been deployed at critical locations and various other tech-based solutions have also been put in place to counter any breach.

In late June, 2021, two explosions shook the high security technical area of Air Force Station Jammu. Drones, carrying explosive payload, were suspected to be used in the operation that took place just one-and-a-half month before India celebrated Independence Day. Roughly a month later, security officials were placed on high alert over the possibility of drone attack in Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15.

Taking cognizance of such threats, India deployed four anti-drone systems at the Red Fort in 2021, as compared to the two anti-drone systems that were set up in 2020. However, the technical efficiencies of such solutions still require evolving upgrades and more portability & customisation for specific threat situations

With just days left for the 74th Republic Day celebrations, India is once again taking effective steps to secure India by installing counter drones to thwart any attempt to disrupt. India is also looking long-term in this direction by harnessing the potential of companies in niche technology.

As part of Make in India and the country’s indisputable defensive as well as offensive requirements, India has started pushing government agencies and private companies to invest more in drone and anti-drone technologies. The three services have already been told to focus on acquiring anti-drone technologies to deal with attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. It has also asked bodies running critical infrastructures across the country to induct and enhance its anti-drone capacity.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed anti-drone technology to shoot down hostile drones in the range of two to three kilometres. It is conducting more research on extending the range.

Private participation is increasing as well.

ACSG Corp., a Delhi-based critical infrastructure protection company, has been doing research work on identifying and putting to use counter-drone solutions that could potentially offer critical installations a high degree of safety from rogue drones looking to steal information or cause damage.

Major Vijay (retd.), president ACSG Corp., says, “An effective counter drone solution should be portable, as it would normally be a temporary, event-based set-up to handle any looming threat that an event could draw. It should have, at least, a 3km radius. It should leave no blind spot. We are also working on integrating a number of other related technologies that should be a part of futuristic anti drone systems.”

India is focusing more on being self-reliant. Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, while addressing the audience at an industry event, revealed that the government is aiming to bring down defence imports by at least US$2 billion by next year. This means the onus would fall on Indian companies to design and deliver world-class drones and anti-drones for a variety of purposes.

The global anti-drone market is valued at $0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022-2027. With India becoming technologically advanced, the country could potentially hold a major share in the fastest-growing industry. With shifting warfare and drones taking centre-stage, it’s time for India to showcase and strengthen its technological capabilities as well as have a long-term policy for novel technologies.