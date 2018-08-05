Increasing length of platforms at Pune rly station need of the hour: Divisional Railway Manager

Plastic garbage has visibly reduced in station areas and along the tracks, said Milind Deouskar. (Express Photo) Plastic garbage has visibly reduced in station areas and along the tracks, said Milind Deouskar. (Express Photo)

Milind Deouskar, Divisional Railway Manager (Pune), talks to the Indian Express about projects that the Indian Railways have undertaken to expand the operational capacity in Pune.

What’s the most important project that the Pune Division is working on to improve its services?

At the moment, there are several projects that are underway in Pune Division, but one project, which is the need of the hour, is an expansion of platforms at Pune Railway Station. Presently, the only Platform No 1 can host long trains — those with 24 coaches — while all other five platforms have limited capacity. For effective operations, a station like Pune has to have platforms that have a length of 600 to 650 metres and can accommodate all the bogeys of long trains, along with their power cars. Since we can host longer trains only on Platform No 1, trains have to halt before the station and wait for the platform to clear before arriving at the station. This not only affects operations but also causes delays. This work has been sanctioned but we are facing some issues pertaining to funds. I am hoping the issues will be sorted out and work will commence shortly. Some of the contracts have already been assigned.

Passengers complain that long-distance trains, especially holiday specials, get delayed for hours?

Pune Division runs trains — be it local, long distance or special — on time. The delays occur if the trains turn up late during the down trips. For instance, while coming back from Jammu Tawi, Jhelum Express gets delayed by a few hours. It will suffer at least some delay while departing from Pune because the same rake is sent back as Pune-Jammu Tawi during the up journey. After reaching Pune, we can’t dispatch it in a hurry as the coaches and locomotive have to undergo maintenance work. Safety is the most important aspect of railway operations and it cannot be compromised. Despite such issues, we make our best efforts to run trains on time.

Another aspect that is often discussed about the Railways is lack of cleanliness? How is this issue being handled?

Platform cleanliness at Pune station and nearby smaller stations have visibly improved in the last few years. Installation of bio-toilets in trains has also helped us maintain cleanliness. The impact of bio-toilets can especially be seen at smaller stations. At bigger stations like Pune, we have cement-floor below the tracks, which is washable. But at smaller stations, this is not the case and they remain dirty from droppings. Bio-toilets have improved the situation at smaller stations. It has also helped our maintenance work as the faecal matters used to affect engineering work.

Another change that has worked in our favour is the plastic ban. Plastic garbage has visibly reduced in station areas and along the tracks. It is quite visible during a Pune- Lonavala journey. Our community outreach programme, which we had carried out in localities near the tracks, seems to have also had its impact. Inside the trains, quality of linen supply has also improved. We are installing a boot laundry in Ghorpadi. The work on this project has started and the laundry machines will arrive in a couple of months. This will help us supervise the cleaning work more closely.

What is the progress in the Hadapsar Terminal expansion project?

Under this project, Hadapsar Station will get two loop lines and one platform. There are many limitations at Hadapsar that come with its location and so a more important project for improvement of operational capacity is the expansion of platforms at Pune Railway Station. At Hadapsar, we don’t have circulating areas towards both ends. Entry is blocked. We would be able to use it to full capacity only if the railway crossing in Ghorpadi near Diesel Shed gets an overbridge. We also need an approach road from the upside to make the access easier. However, the project is on and depending on provision of funds, will be completed at the earliest.

