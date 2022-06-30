Income Tax raids seven premises in Chhattisgarh, including houses of CM Baghel’s deputy secretary

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at seven premises across Chhattisgarh, including two houses related to the deputy secretary of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Thursday.

A team from the Directorate of Income Tax (investigation) drove down from Nagpur and raided houses and official establishments in Bhilai, Durg, Mahasamund, Raigad, Bilaspur and Raipur. Several CRPF personnel were posted outside each of the searched locations.

The houses of Saumya Chaurasia, who is the deputy secretary to CM Baghel, and those of Suryakant Tiwari, an influential businessman, and his business partners were being raided. Houses of contractors and managers were also being raided.

Tiwari, who is involved in transport, coal and real estate businesses in Chhattisgarh and other places, was often seen along with CM Baghel at various events.

Chaurasia’s house was earlier raided by the Income Tax earlier in February 2020 in a Rs 150-crore embezzlement case. Back then, CM Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of politically motivated raids in a Congress-ruled state.

While it is unclear yet if the raids are in the same case again now, CM Baghel had been hinting at excessive and politically motivated actions in the state by the central government. “They (BJP) can’t stomach an opposition government; they are always trying to attack them,” Baghel had told the press earlier this week.

According to sources, in the last week of May, a team of IT officials had planned to come but the information had leaked and this had led to a postponement of the raids.