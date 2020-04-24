In Ludhiana, rules eased for industries: Action only after inquiry

Finally the much awaited pending work of Kharar -Mohali flyover has been started. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi Finally the much awaited pending work of Kharar -Mohali flyover has been started. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal while addressing industrialists via video message on Thursday said that if an industry is opened and a worker tests positive for the novel coronavirus, an inquiry will be conducted, and if it is found that necessary facilities were not provided, only then action will be taken.

This is a change for the previous stance that industrialists will be booked if any worker tests positive for the virus while working in the factory.

The industrial sector has been told to quanrantine their workers inside their factories, provide food, follow all health advisories, maintain a health record and daily temperature of the workers.

In case they cannot make their workers stay inside, they need to provide transport facility to workers to and fro, maintaining social distancing.

So far, nearly 900 units in Ludhiana have been given permission to open. This number was nearly 450 about a week ago.

“Of these about 800 fall in essential services categories i.e PPE kits manufacturing units, food processing units, bakery units, packaging units linked to the above etc,” said Mahesh Khanna, GM, District Industry Centre, Ludhiana.

“However, bicycle industry, automobile units etc are closed and owners are not even keen to seek permission. As of now, there is no buyer in the market and strict conditions were forcing us to stay away,” said Badish Jindal, president of the Small Industries Forum.

However, as per the directions of the Punjab government, relaxations have been given to the industries to start their operations in the district.

The Ludhiana DC said interested industrialists can apply at portal http://www.pbindustries.gov.in.

He further said that to discuss the issue of opening of industries and take suggestions, a Facebook live session would be held on the page of Ludhiana Police at 4 pm on Friday. This session will be attended by officials from the industries department, labour department, EPF and ESIC.

People will be able to send their questions during the live session and their answers will be given on the spot.

Agrawal said that the Union Government has now issued an ordinance that if any person misbehaves or attacks health department doctor or staff, strict action would be taken against them.

