In Chhattisgarh, cops lathicharge tribals opposing mining, 25 hurt

Police lathicharged tribals when they became “unruly” during a protest against the Raoghat iron ore mining project in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district Friday. The protesters claimed that 25 people were injured in the police action.

According to the police, over 600 tribals from various villages gathered at Binjali village and marched towards the Collector’s office in nearby Narayanpur town to submit a 20-point memorandum, demanding that the Rowghat project be shelved. Tribals from Rowghat and nearby villages have been protesting against the mines in the region.

On Friday, the tribals reached the collectorate and sought an audience with the Collector for submitting a memorandum addressed to the Governor.

Police said the protesters broke through the barricades and reached outside the Collector office where senior officials tried to pacify them. Subsequently, a delegation was allowed to meet Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi. “However, they became unruly. That’s when our personnel used force,” said a police officer.