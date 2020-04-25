Implement lockdown effectively: Jharkhand HC to govt

The Chief Secretary said the government has sought an explanation regarding the order for movement of several people in buses and the recall of the order. The Chief Secretary said the government has sought an explanation regarding the order for movement of several people in buses and the recall of the order.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday said there is a “war-like situation in the entire India” in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the state government to work effectively so that people’s confidence does not wane.

Hearing a slew of petitions regarding the state’s preparedness to deal with the outbreak, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said the court expected the lockdown to be implemented in Jharkhand in the way it is being done elsewhere in the entire country.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said the state government is tackling the situation, but everyday a new set of challenges emerges. The court then said, “Court ko aapse sahanubhuti hai, lekin isko Harivansh Rai Bachchan ki kavita ‘Kya Karoon Samvedna Lekar Tumhari’ ki tarah samajhna hoga.” The Chief Secretary also filed a response to the court’s order in the previous hearing where it pulled up the state government for transportation of labourers escaping a containment zone in Ranchi. The Chief Secretary said an FIR has been lodged against five people who went to Lohardaga from the containment zone Hindpiri in Ranchi. The response added that a policeman who did not stop the vehicle during checking has been suspended.

The Chief Secretary said the government has sought an explanation regarding the order for movement of several people in buses and the recall of the order.

