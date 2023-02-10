IIM Graduate’s startup, The International Glamour Projects achieves 300 % YoY growth

A 3x growth rate for a startup can be considered good, depending on various factors such as the industry, the company’s stage, and the target market. However, it is essential to remember that not all startups will be able to achieve this growth rate and that it can vary greatly depending on each company’s circumstances. A 3x growth rate in the media and entertainment industry can be challenging, as the industry is highly competitive and constantly evolving. The media and entertainment industry is influenced by technological advancements, shifts in consumer behaviour, and changes in regulations and policies, which can make maintaining a high level of growth challenging. It is possible to achieve a 3x growth rate in this industry through innovative business strategies, effective marketing, and a deep understanding of the market and consumer preferences. Companies that can effectively leverage technology and adapt to changing market conditions are more likely to experience growth and success in this industry.

“A 3x year-over-year (YoY) growth rate indicates that the market has accepted us, and we must work harder to keep growing. This is my third start-up, and I am delighted it is heading in the right direction, “ says Dr Swaroop Puranik, a graduate of IIM Calcutta. The International Glamour Project is A pageant focusing on body positivity, an exciting and growing trend, as there is an increasing demand for inclusivity and body diversity in the beauty and fashion industry. This pageant encourages individuals to embrace their bodies, regardless of size, shape, or appearance, and to celebrate their unique qualities. This pageant helps challenge traditional beauty standards and promote self-love and confidence by creating a platform for body positivity. It also allows people from diverse backgrounds to unite and celebrate their individuality.

” A high growth rate can be due to various reasons, such as market demand and effective marketing. Still, the most important factor we believe is that we have a unique product that solves a significant problem. Fashion Media has remained elusive for the vast majority but we are breaking the barriers ” Adds the founder of the Company.“We are looking at growing organically. We are a bootstrapped company, and we believe 2023 would see more growth and expansion,” exclaims dr puranik when asked if we would raise investments in the future. The International Glamour Project has reached the Tier 2 towns and Rural population and aims to touch lives in rural India to make a positive difference in their lives.