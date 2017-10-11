IGL smart card for CNG launched: Here are its features

The IGL smart cards are the first ever pre-paid cards for CNG customers. (Source: IGL) The IGL smart cards are the first ever pre-paid cards for CNG customers. (Source: IGL)

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched an Indraprashtha Gas Limited (IGL) smart card, prepaid card (both retail and fleet) for CNG cutomers in New Delhi. The customers will now be able to refuel CNG at its stations without carrying cash. MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Maheish Girri, Udit Raj and Parvesh Verma were also present at the event.

IGL is a Delhi-based city gas distribution company which was incorporated in 1998. The company took over the project from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited) in 1999.

In Delhi-NCR, IGL supplies CNG to the transport sector, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the domestic and commercial sectors and R-LNG to industrial establishments with the backing of GAIL (India) Ltd and BPCL.

The IGL smart cards are the first ever pre-paid cards for CNG customers. Here are some of its features:

# Prepaid cards is designed for fleet and retail CNG customers for payment at IGL CNG stations.

# The IGL cards are completely secured and pin enabled

# Customers can register themselves for the card at iglsmartcard.com

# There is a 24*7 helpdesk for both fleet and retail customers. People can call on- 0120-4738005.

# SMS based service is also available for the customers.

# Cards can be recharged through Net banking, Debit/Credit cards and at CNG stations.

# Retail cards would be available at IGL CNG stations.

# Card balances information can also be accessed online.

Here is how you can register yourself for getting the card:

# A customer will have to visit the website iglsmartcard.com and will have to go through the three-step verification process.

# Customer will see three boxes on website separately for retail, fleet and cluster customers.

# The respective customer will have to click on the register now button and enter his/her name, email id and contact number to validate it for the registration process.

# Then they will have to click on the ‘Get OTP’ button.

# After putting the OTP in the given box, they will have to click on the next button.

# Customers will now have to place the number of cards they want in the given box and click next again.

# A customer will now get to the third and last step where they will get an registration number.

# He will have to visit any IGL outlet and provide this registration code to get his IGL Retail Smart Card.

# To finish the registation process, customer will have to click on the “I agree with the terms and conditions’ button and then the finish button.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (Source: ANI photo)

As on August 31, 2017, the CNG compression capacity have been calculated 72.72 lakh kg per day. There are 421 CNG stations and over 950,000 CNG vehicles in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

