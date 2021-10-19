YSRCP workers ‘attack’ TDP offices, Chandrababu requests Amit Shah for protection

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices were vandalised by alleged YSRCP workers across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. According to reports, main TDP offices in all 13 districts, including capital Amaravati, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, were targeted.

Sources said that TDP offices were attacked after party leaders questioned the YSRCP government’s ‘poor’ handling of the power crisis in the state. TDP leaders had also accused their YSRCP counterparts of being involved in illicit narcotics trade.

TDP leaders including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also targeted the state government over Telangana Police conducting an operation against ganja smugglers in the Araku Valley of Visakhapatnam district. “Our demand for the release of a white paper on the coal and power crises in the state, and raising the issue of Telangana Police conducting an operation in Andhra Pradesh have angered the YSRCP leadership. Ruling party leaders have ordered these attacks on our offices to silence us,’’ Lokesh Naidu, a member of the legislative council and Chandrababu Naidu’s son, said.

TDP leaders alleged that Andhra Pradesh Police were not cracking down on the narcotics trade as several YSRCP leaders were involved with ganja farmers and smugglers.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan about Tuesday’s attacks on party offices. Naidu requested Amit Shah for providing Central security cover to TDP offices and party cadres and said that the “attacks were premeditated and politically motivated”.

It has been learnt that Shah has assured to look into Naidu’s request and asked the latter to file a formal police complaint regarding the attacks.

N Chandrababu Naidu also told the governor that YSRCP gangs attacked TDP activists with rods and sticks at the party’s Mangalagiri office.

“The local police did not take any action to stop ruling party mobs. YSRCP goons under Lella Appi Reddy arrived in large numbers and attacked our Tadepalli party office. The attacks were launched to shake the morale of opposition cadres,’’ Lokesh Naidu said.