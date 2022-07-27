YSRCP govt, TDP spar over economic situation in Andhra Pradesh

The ruling YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are engaged in a war of words, with the TDP accusing the government of financial mismanagement resulting in “an alarming economic situation”, and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy countering the allegations saying there was nothing to be alarmed about.

TDP national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said on Wednesday that for the past few months, the whole nation has been discussing the financial crisis in the state, particularly after the Sri Lankan situation. “Serious debates” were being held, Pattabhiram said, on the state government’s debts and “the huge amount of interest being paid”.

“Even FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) norms are being violated to raise loans and Andhra Pradesh stood on (ranked) top in the country in the amount of debts raised this year. Also, several shell companies are set up only to loot various banks in the name of loans,’’ Pattabhiram alleged.

Pointing out that a Rs 25,000 crore loan was raised from different banks by setting up a company in the name of Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation and this amount was being diverted, Pattabhiram said TDP is opposing such diversion of funds, and is not opposed to spending money on welfare schemes.

Countering the TDP’s allegations, state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said on Wednesday that the state’s outstanding debt is less than that of other states. “The state has not raised debt beyond the permissible limit, and we are following all the rules and conditions of the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.

Citing data, the minister pointed out that Karnataka’s debt was Rs 3.38 lakh crore in 2020, Rs 4.1 lakh crore in 2021, and Rs 4.61 lakh crore in 2022. While Karnataka’s debt increased by Rs 60,000 crore every year, Reddy said, Telangana’s debt increased by Rs 45,000 crore a year. The state had Rs 2.25 lakh crore debt in 2020 and this mounted to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2021 and Rs 3.12 lakh crore in 2022, he added.

After the state bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh’s debts stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2014 and reached Rs 3.27 lakh crore by May 2019. In 2021, it was Rs 3.60 lakh crore and increased to Rs 3.98 lakh crore in 2022, Reddy pointed out.

“It is condemnable that attempts are being made to create panic among people and to project the state as the only state raising debt. (Both) Central and state governments have borrowed following the pandemic,’’ Reddy said.

He also alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government borrowed more and had crossed the FRBM limits between 2014 and 2019. The finance minister also dismissed reports that the inflation rate was among the highest in the state, stating that it has been brought down to 3 per cent.