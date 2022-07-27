scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

YSRCP govt, TDP spar over economic situation in Andhra Pradesh

After TDP accused the YSRCP government of financial mismanagement, state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy hit back, saying there was nothing to be alarmed about

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 27, 2022 2:34:31 pm
Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File/PTI)

The ruling YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are engaged in a war of words, with the TDP accusing the government of financial mismanagement resulting in “an alarming economic situation”, and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy countering the allegations saying there was nothing to be alarmed about.

TDP national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said on Wednesday that for the past few months, the whole nation has been discussing the financial crisis in the state, particularly after the Sri Lankan situation. “Serious debates” were being held, Pattabhiram said, on the state government’s debts and “the huge amount of interest being paid”.

“Even FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) norms are being violated to raise loans and Andhra Pradesh stood on (ranked) top in the country in the amount of debts raised this year. Also, several shell companies are set up only to loot various banks in the name of loans,’’ Pattabhiram alleged.

Pointing out that a Rs 25,000 crore loan was raised from different banks by setting up a company in the name of Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation and this amount was being diverted, Pattabhiram said TDP is opposing such diversion of funds, and is not opposed to spending money on welfare schemes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Countering the TDP’s allegations, state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said on Wednesday that the state’s outstanding debt is less than that of other states. “The state has not raised debt beyond the permissible limit, and we are following all the rules and conditions of the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.

Citing data, the minister pointed out that Karnataka’s debt was Rs 3.38 lakh crore in 2020, Rs 4.1 lakh crore in 2021, and Rs 4.61 lakh crore in 2022. While Karnataka’s debt increased by Rs 60,000 crore every year, Reddy said, Telangana’s debt increased by Rs 45,000 crore a year. The state had Rs 2.25 lakh crore debt in 2020 and this mounted to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2021 and Rs 3.12 lakh crore in 2022, he added.

After the state bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh’s debts stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2014 and reached Rs 3.27 lakh crore by May 2019. In 2021, it was Rs 3.60 lakh crore and increased to Rs 3.98 lakh crore in 2022, Reddy pointed out.

“It is condemnable that attempts are being made to create panic among people and to project the state as the only state raising debt. (Both) Central and state governments have borrowed following the pandemic,’’ Reddy said.

More from Hyderabad

He also alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government borrowed more and had crossed the FRBM limits between 2014 and 2019. The finance minister also dismissed reports that the inflation rate was among the highest in the state, stating that it has been brought down to 3 per cent.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for 'unruly behaviour'

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement