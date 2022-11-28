YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila arrested after clash between party members, BRS workers

Police in Warangal district of Telangana arrested Y S Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday afternoon after her supporters clashed with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) workers.

BRS workers, allegedly angry at Sharmila’s utterances against party MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Sharmila. A bus and a few vehicles in her convoy were allegedly set on fire by irate BRS activists. Sources said Sharmila had accused Reddy of corruption.

As supporters of Sharmila clashed with the BRS workers, she intervened. Sharmila was later arrested by the Warangal police.

Y S Sharmila, who founded the YSR Telangana Party on July 8 last year, is testing the political waters in Telangana. She is believed to have made the shift to the neighbouring state seeing no space for herself in Andhra Pradesh where her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy is in complete control of the YSR Congress Party.