scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila arrested after clash between party members, BRS workers

BRS workers, allegedly angry at Sharmila's utterances against party MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Sharmila. A bus and a few vehicles were allegedly set on fire.

Y S Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) was arrested on Monday.

Police in Warangal district of Telangana arrested Y S Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday afternoon after her supporters clashed with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) workers.

BRS workers, allegedly angry at Sharmila’s utterances against party MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to Sharmila. A bus and a few vehicles in her convoy were allegedly set on fire by irate BRS activists. Sources said Sharmila had accused Reddy of corruption.

As supporters of Sharmila clashed with the BRS workers, she intervened. Sharmila was later arrested by the Warangal police.

More from Hyderabad

Y S Sharmila, who founded the YSR Telangana Party on July 8 last year, is testing the political waters in Telangana. She is believed to have made the shift to the neighbouring state seeing no space for herself in Andhra Pradesh where her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy is in complete control of the YSR Congress Party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:57:18 pm
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan’s new book shaped bench is made in honour of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, see pics

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close