Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati confirmed that the website has been hacked (Representational)

YSR Congress Party’s official Twitter handle was hacked and defaced on Saturday.

The hackers filled the images with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) pictures that are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market.

Confirming that the website has been hacked, Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati said they are resolving the issue with Twitter officials.

“We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon,” he told PTI.

More from Hyderabad

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:38:43 am
