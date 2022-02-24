YSR Congress leaders cross swords with cops, matter reaches CM Reddy

A series of incidents, involving heated arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the police in the last few months, has caused consternation in the state police department.

While the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association has written to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into the matter, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah Wednesday shot off a letter to director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy, urging him to take steps to prevent “bullying” of junior officials.

In the most recent incident on February 16, YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh went to a police station in Vijayawada seeking the release of his distant nephew, who along with his two friends was detained by the police for alleged speeding and “dangerous driving”.

Suresh allegedly had a heated exchange with the on-duty officials and “forcibly” took away the three youths after warning a constable who was filming on his mobile phone.

Suresh said he had to go to the police station as the sub-inspector on duty did not answer his calls. “I did not argue with anyone. I just requested them to let the youths go as they did not commit any crime,” he said.

Although Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has ordered an inquiry into the incident, no report has been submitted so far.

On February 9, state Fisheries Minister Seediri Appala Raju allegedly misbehaved with an inspector during Reddy’s visit to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam after the police informed him that only he, and not his supporters, is allowed inside.

President of the AP Police Officers’ Association Srinivasa Rao said, “We have written to the CM regarding minister Appalaraju’s behaviour.”

On January 19, YSRCP’s Kovvur legislator N Prasannakumar Reddy during a public function berated Nellore Superintendent of Police for allegedly preventing his subordinates from filing a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act as he felt it was a false complaint.

“Who do you think you are? Do you think the DGP will save you? Who knows for how long you will be here — one month, two months. It is unfortunate you are the police chief of this district,” he is learnt to have remarked.

On October 22, 2021, local YCP leader Kodanda Reddy allegedly pushed and abused circle inspector Sadiq Ali in the Kuppam assembly segment. YSRCP’s Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi allegedly hurled abuses at the local circle inspector on September 18, 2021 for stopping trucks carrying illegal sand. YSRCP leader Lakshmi Narasamma slapped CI Lalitha in Srikakulam town on March 12, 2020.

The TDP, in its letter to the DGP, listed two more such incidents. Meanwhile, State BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that such incidents have become common and the police are at the receiving end of the arrogance of the ruling party leaders.