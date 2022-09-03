scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Year-long commemoration of 75 yrs of Hyderabad liberation from Sept. 17: Centre

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has written letters to the chief ministers of Telengana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them at the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

The Charminar in Hyderabad (Express Archive)

The Central government will hold a year-long commemoration to mark 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’, with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy has written letters to the chief ministers of Telengana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them at the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

“I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved year-long commemoration of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’ from Sep 17, 2022 to Sep 17, 2023,” Reddy wrote in each of the letters dated September 3.

He has also requested the three CMs to observe inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

“I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of lndia so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations,” he wrote.

More from Hyderabad

The State of Hyderabad which was under the Nizam’s Rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed ‘Operation Polo’ that culminated on September 17, 1948

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:46:34 pm
Next Story

BJP may play tricks, JD(U) on track to become national party: Lalan on Manipur defections

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement