Opposition’s prez candidate Yashwant Sinha to meet TRS, AIMIM leaders in Hyderabad today

Opposition parties’ presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday will meet ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, attend a meet-and-greet and engage with AIMIM leaders on a day-long visit to the city to seek votes ahead of the election on July 18.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues went to Begumpet airport to receive Sinha for whom the TRS has declared its support.

While the city is awash with saffron banners and flags as the BJP’s two-day national executive meeting began on Saturday, the TRS has planned to make a splash of its own by welcoming Sinha with a motorcycle rally in a show of strength. TRS cadres from in and around Hyderabad converged near Begumpet airport. “We are expressing our support to Sinha with a long motorcycle rally from the airport to the venue. TRS cadres from three districts are present here in full strength,” said LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy.

Sinha will attend the meet-and-greet at Jal Vihar where he will interact with MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives of the TRS. Later he will have lunch with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sinha will engage with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi in the afternoon. His meeting with Congress leaders has not been confirmed. He will proceed to Bengaluru in the evening.

PM Modi to reach Hyderabad today afternoon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving at Begumpet airport in the afternoon and the BJP has planned a grand welcome for him. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be welcoming PM Modi when he arrives. Instead, senior minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will receive him. BJP’s chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said this is the third time the chief minister has broken protocol by not receiving the Prime Minister.

On February 5 this year, the chief minister had skipped receiving PM Modi when he arrived to inaugurate the Statue of Equality, and also on May 26 when he visited the Indian School of Business in Gachibowli to participate in the institute’s 20th anniversary celebrations.