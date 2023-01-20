World Economic Forum: Microsoft to set up three more data centres in Telangana

Global IT giant Microsoft will establish three more data centres in Hyderabad in addition to the three that it would be setting up in Telangana, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Thursday.

The announcement comes on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) where the Telangana delegation led by Minister Rama Rao held talks with Ahmed Mazhari, Microsoft president (Asia) at the Microsoft Cafe at Davos, Switzerland. The WEF will conclude Friday.

All the six data centres are estimated to be deployed phase-wise in the next 10-15 years, said a statement from the minister’s office, adding that these data centres form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve Microsoft’s Azure’s customers in India and worldwide.

“In a testament to Telangana’s and Microsoft’s commitment to helping each other grow, Microsoft announced its first captive data centre investment of three campuses early in 2022. While the earlier investment commitment entailed three data centres in Hyderabad, each with an IT capacity of at least 100 MW, they now target to reach six total data centres in Telangana with each data centre serving 100 MW of IT load on average,” it said.

During the discussion, Mazhari promised that Microsoft would continue to invest in Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad, Telangana is one of our most important markets across the world and we will continue to invest in the city. The data centre projects we will deploy in Telangana are some of the fully owned data centre projects in India by Microsoft. Apart from the data centres, we will work with the government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them,” Mazhari said.

Telangana has earlier signed an MoU with Microsoft to enable several beneficial activities such as skilling, internship programmes, and cloud adoption. As part of Telangana’s cloud adoption, the state government is working with Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing platform, and others to ensure the people have the best of infrastructure as part of its tech stack.

Rama Rao added that Microsoft and Hyderabad have had a very long-term mutually beneficial relationship and he looked forward to seeing Microsoft continue to grow in the state.”