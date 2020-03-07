Women’s day special: An all-women crew ran this passenger train in Hyderabad

A woman staffer flags off the train (Image sourced from SCR) A woman staffer flags off the train (Image sourced from SCR)

As part of the International Women’s Day campaign organized by the Indian Railways between March 1 and 10, the South Central Railways Friday launched an all-women-run passenger train between Secunderabad and Vikarabad.

The train was flagged off by the women staff of Secunderabad railway station and had on board women personnel as the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train guard, TTEs and RPF personnel.

Promoting the theme ‘Each for equal’, the train had an all-women crew for the 72-kilometer long journey that takes 80 minutes to cover.

The South Central Railways, in a statement, said it has been in the forefront with several initiatives to empower women workforce in railways along with developing their morale and self confidence.

SCR had earlier introduced “all women station” concept and is successfully operating five such railway stations in the zone, namely Begumpet, Vidhya Nagar, Chandragiri, New Guntur and Ramavarapadu, which have been proved to be the best in passenger services, the statement added.

Gajanan Mallya, General manager, SCR, stated that SCR is committed to providing equal opportunities for women and eradicate any kind of discrimination and gender bias.

In the statement, Saritha R Meshram, loco-pilot of the train expressed happiness over the initiative and said the zone has always taken care of women welfare. Other crew members were Mamta Kumari, Assistant Loco-Pilot; Kumari Vineesha P, Guard; Karishma, TTE; Manga, TTE; Pavana, TTE; Nasima Begum, RPF, M Nirosha, RPF.

