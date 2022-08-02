Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

Updated: August 2, 2022 10:47:16 pm
Over 50 women working at an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam fell ill on Tuesday due to a suspected gas leak.
According to news agency PTI, this is the second such incident in two months.
“The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway. More details awaited,” news agency ANI quoted the Anakapalli SP as saying.
While some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ, others were shifted to nearby hospitals, police sources said.
Some of the workers who fell sick were said to be pregnant, PTI reported.
Andhra Pradesh | A suspected gas leakage reported at a company in Achutapuram. A few women have been rushed to a hospital after they fell ill. Police are waiting for APPCB officials to arrive & assess the situation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wEmPXB3QNZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022
The Brandix SEZ employs thousands of workers, mostly women, in the garment manufacturing units.
It may be recalled that on June 3 too, a similar incident had occurred in the same place where more than 200 women workers fell unconscious. It was then suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby Porus Laboratories unit caused the incident.
Soon after the incident, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board ordered closure of the lab. The Porus lab was shut down for a few days after the mishap, but soon resumed activities.
(With inputs from agencies)
