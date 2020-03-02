Follow Us:
Woman held for creating fake profile, blackmailing classmate on Instagram

Police officers said the Hyderabad woman tried to extort Rs 2 lakh from the victim.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published: March 2, 2020 10:40:30 pm
hyderabad crime, social media blackmail, crimes on social media, hyderabad news, cyber crime, indian express Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police arrested Siringi Deepika, a homemaker, from Vanasthalipuram.

A 27-year-old in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by creating a fake Instagram account, sending her abusive text messages, blackmailing her and trying to extort Rs 2 lakh from her, police said Monday.

Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police arrested Siringi Deepika, a homemaker, from Vanasthalipuram based on a complaint from the victim and with the help of technical evidence.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were classmates in school. With an intention to extort money, Deepika created a fake Instagram account and started sending texts to the victim. Later, she blackmailed the victim, asking her for Rs 2 lakh and threatening to post her objectionable photographs on social media platforms.

The police have advised citizens to report any such instances of threat calls from strangers on social media.

