Woman healthcare worker in Telangana dies 11 days after Covid vaccination; Doctors say no link

A 55-year-old healthcare worker in Telangana died late Saturday night, 11 days after she received her vaccine against Covid-19. This is the third post immunization death reported in the State. The Health department has said the woman had comorbidities that led to her demise.

The deceased, who hails from Kasipet in north Telangana’s Mancherial district, was vaccinated on January 19 at PHC Kasipet. According to a statement from the Director of Public Health, she complained of shortness of breath and also giddiness on January 29, following which she was admitted to a private hospital in the district. A day later, she was referred to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that she expired at about 11PM on 30.1.2021 at NIMS. The cause of death is clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to COVID vaccination,” said the statement from Dr G Sreenivasa Rao.

“Death occured due to Cardio – Respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type 2 respiratory failure, accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure,” the statement added.

Earlier, a 42-year-old ambulance driver from Nirmal district and a 45-year-old healthcare worker from Warangal district have died in the state. Both were vaccinated on January 19. The ambulance driver died a day later and the healthcare worker died on January 23.