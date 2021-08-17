Woman, four others awarded life imprisonment in Hyderabad for rape of her minor daughters

The court of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge at LB Nagar in Hyderabad Monday awarded life imprisonment to five persons, including the mother of the survivors, for charges including the repeated rape of two minor girls.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 35,000 on the main accused Syed Jaffer Sadiq (45), Rs 20,000 on the 35-year-old mother and Rs 30,000 each on the other accused Pradeep Agarwal (40), Santosh Kumar Barik (29) and Rahul Mandal (25).

Details of the abuse came to light in 2016 after the then nine-year-old twin sisters revealed it to a family member who, in turn, approached a city-based child rights NGO and lodged a police complaint. A case was registered on November 3 that year.

Mailardevpally Police, which investigated the case, arrested eight persons including three minor boys. Police said Sadiq and the boys had sexually assaulted the girls, whereas Agarwal, Barik and Mandal had molested them. The mother, police found, had several partners and had allowed the exploitation of her two daughters over a period of time.

The accused were charged with gang rape and repeated commission of the crimes, along with other relevant sections under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The case against the three minor boys is pending before a Juvenile Justice Board.