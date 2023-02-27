scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Woman engineering student dies by suicide in Telangana

The woman's parents alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment by two men.

deathThe woman allegedly died by suicide at a relative's house Sunday evening, police said.(Representational)

Close on the heels of a woman medical student allegedly dying by suicide, an engineering student in Warangal died by suicide after a male friend shared her personal photos with others, police said on Monday.

The woman had a friendship with an undergraduate student who loved her, they said. However, she got acquainted with another engineering student later.

The woman and the undergraduate student developed differences and the latter allegedly shared some personal photos with her other friends.

This upset the woman and she allegedly died by suicide at a relative’s house Sunday evening, police said.

The woman’s parents alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment by the two men who are now in police custody.

Also Read
Woman doctor who attempted suicide dies in Hyderabad; father demands judi...
Hyderabad suicide bid, Hyderabad suicide news, Hyderabad suicide suspect, Hyderabad medical student suicide, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Proud of her... very few in our community have reached this far: father o...
Telangana: Doctor arrested for suicide attempt by junior
ambedkar statue
In Hyderabad, 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar to be unveil...

A first-year post-graduate medical student who allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 after being “harassed” by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, died at a state-run hospital here Sunday night.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:55 IST
Next Story

Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC’s ‘Most Valuable Team’ of Women’s T20 World Cup

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close