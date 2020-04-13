With over 250 COVID-19 cases, Hyderabad becomes cause for concern for Telangana govt

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has suggested that Hyderabad city be divided into zones/units and each zone should have a special officer to monitor the situation. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has suggested that Hyderabad city be divided into zones/units and each zone should have a special officer to monitor the situation. (PTI Photo)

With over 250 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths out of the total 16 in the state recorded from Hyderabad, the city is fast becoming a cause for concern for the Telangana government. As 32 new cases emerged on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting with officials on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Officials informed the CM that all laboratories and hospitals were ready so that more than 1,000 tests can be done everyday and treatment can be given to any number of patients.

The chief minister also urged people to not come out of their homes and instructed officials to pay more attention to Hyderabad city under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction area as it has more number of coronavirus positive patients.

He also suggested that Hyderabad city be divided into zones/units and each zone should have a special officer to monitor the situation.

“More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide the 17 circles in the city into 17 Units. Every unit must have a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, and revenue officer to spearhead the containment strategy. The entire municipal administration department should involve themselves in prevention of Corona virus programme,” Rao told GHMC and Health Department officials today.

As there is only one District Medical and Health Officer in Hyderabad, the CM directed GHMC to appoint senior medical officers to all the 17 circles under GHMC.

Based on the areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been found, the government has earmarked 246 containment centres across the state. There are 126 containment centres in Hyderabad alone. “Manage these centres more effectively. Do not allow people from the containment areas to go out and don’t allow others to enter into these centres. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and police officer at the centres. Under their supervision maintain a strict vigil. The government machinery should supply the essential commodities to the people in these centres,” the CM said.

KCR said the situation is serious in GHMC areas due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported from densely populated areas. While warning officials and people to be more cautious because of a spike in positive cases, he directed the Health Minister, Municipal Administration Minister and other senior officials to review GHMC areas circle-wise every morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd