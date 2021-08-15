With over 2.32 lakh pending cases, Telangana HC to get more judges: CJ Justice Hima Kohli

The Telangana High Court has over 2.32 lakh cases that are currently pending and a request for raising the sanctioned strength of judges of the court from 24 to 42 has been recently cleared on the personal intervention of Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana, Chief Justice Hima Kohli said on Sunday.

After unfurling the national flag at the High Court, she said the court has disposed of as many as 22,098 cases even as it received over 31 thousand cases from January 1 till August 13.

“Having regard to the accumulated arrears of cases in the High Court, that have by now mounted to 2,32,126, the Central government was requested to increase the sanctioned strength of judges. This long-pending request for raising the sanctioned strength of Judges of this High Court from 24 to 42 has been recently cleared on the personal intervention of Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana,” Justice Kohli said.

Also Read | Telangana High Court stalls cutting of 1300 trees at KBR Park until further orders

Around 240 staff members of the High Court and 1,288 officials of the subordinate judiciary have been infected with the Covid-19 even as 2,235 lawyers and their families have suffered from the infection, she said explaining the devastation caused by the pandemic on the judiciary, adding three staff members of the High Court, 16 officials working in the District Courts and other courts and 208 lawyers have succumbed to the virus.

To meet the challenges of the second wave of infection, the High Court has undertaken a massive vaccination programme at all units across the State also.

Over 8,300 staff and their immediate family members and 2,900 lawyers have been vaccinated so far and camps are being regularly conducted with the help received from the Health Department, Justice Kohli said.

A mobile application of virtual webcasting has been launched for the benefit of accredited journalists who can now log into the virtual court hearings and report the cases with much more ease and promptitude, she said.