Wife, four others detained for murder attempt on man in Telangana’s Munugode

A 31-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified people in Telangana’s Munugode Thursday night, the police said. Nimmala Swamy, a vendor of water cans, was returning home on his motorcycle after work when two men on another motorbike opened fire at him from behind, officers said, adding that five people, including his wife, have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on the Munugode-Narketpally road and Swamy sustained two bullet injuries on the back and one on his hand. Workers at a construction site nearby took him to a private hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullets and is out of danger, the police said.

While the crime was initially thought to be the fallout of a property dispute, the police subsequently detained five people, including Swamy’s wife and her partner, for criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. Five teams of Nalgonda police are trying to track down two more accused who are on the run, officers added.

“In our preliminary assessment, we have learnt that the wife had been planning Swamy’s murder for some time. Along with her lover, she hatched a plan and offered Rs 1 lakh to kill him. It was after we detained the man who hired the hit team that the conspiracy unravelled and the wife, who was present at the hospital, was taken in for questioning,” an official told indianexpress.com.

Swamy has been married to his wife for over a decade. According to the police, he did not point fingers at his wife or reveal any marital discord. After initial inquiry and questioning of the wife, investigators have ruled out all other angles, including property dispute. A case has been registered at Munugode police station under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Boy injured after bullet fired by neighbour ricochets off wall, hits him

Meanwhile, a boy was injured in a case of accidental firing in Hyderabad on Friday. Moghalpura police said a 9-year-old boy in Sultan Shahi suffered an injury to his torso after a neighbour fired an air gun on August 1.

Mohammed Afzar, 25, was trying to hit a lizard on the wall with his air gun when the pellet ricocheted off the wall and hit the boy who was playing nearby. The police said a case would be registered after completion of the initial inquiry.

“The parents of the boy and the youth are neighbours and friends. They did not complain or inform the police. The boy was admitted to a hospital by concealing the fact that it was a pellet wound,” said Moghapura inspector A Shiva Kumar, adding that the boy was out of danger and will be discharged on Friday.