Wife of Telangana man in Saudi jail asks state, Centre for help

Yenam Venugopal's family members at Jagtial District Collectorate Monday. (Express)

The wife of a Telangana man currently in jail in Saudi Arabia Monday requested the government’s help in providing legal aid to him and facilitating his release.

In a representation submitted to the Jagtial district collector, Yenam Saritha, the wife of Yenam Venugopal, wrote that her husband worked as a helper with a garbage collection vehicle, and was arrested in May.

“I came to know that he was arrested in the month of May 2020 and was lodged in Mecca jail. It is learned that kitchen knives were found in his vehicle while he was on duty at a jail compound. The driver and two helpers were arrested. The other two were released later but he is still in jail,” Saritha wrote.

She has requested the Telangana government to take up the matter and coordinate with the Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of External Affairs to provide legal aid to her husband.

Venugopal was working as a helper for Baladia garbage collection vehicle with the Seder group trading and contracting company in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

According to Venugopal’s family, he had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a labourer for the Jeddah Municipality in July 2015. A resident of Kosunnoorupalle village in Dharmapuri, he had visited India twice on vacation during these years.

The Pravasi Mithra Labour Union confirmed that Venugopal was arrested because kitchen knives were found in his vehicle while inside a prison compound.

“As part of his duty, Yenam Venugopal went into a jail compound in a garbage collection vehicle in the second week of May. Security personnel inspected the vehicle at the gate and found some kitchen knives in the cabin of the vehicle. The driver and two workers were arrested by police and taken to Mecca Jail. The driver and a worker were released after a while. But Yenam Venugopal has not been released yet,” said a statement from Swadesh Parkipandla, president of the Union.

