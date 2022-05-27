Widow stabbed in busy Hyderabad market, critical

A 48-year-old widow was stabbed several times by a stalker allegedly after she refused his marriage proposal, in busy Kanchanbagh area of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. The woman was undergoing treatment at hospital and her condition was stated to be critical with deep gashes on head, neck, chest and abdomen. Police identified the suspect as Shaikh Nasiruddin alias Habib, a neighbour of the victim, Syed Noor Bano.

The incident has taken place nearly three weeks after the brutal killing of B Nagaraju, 25, by the brother of his wife Ashrin Sultana, 23, who belongs to a different religion, at Saroornagar on May 4.

Kanchanbagh police have registered a case. The victim’s statement is yet to be recorded. Efforts are on to nab the suspect on the basis of footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings.

In the CCTV camera footage, the woman is seen crossing a street when a man attacks her from behind in the presence of several people. However, no one intervened, the police report says.

A widow, Bano has four sons and two daughters.

“The attacker is married and has a family but he was stalking the victim,” an official said.