Widow of rape accused in Hyderabad encounter delivers baby girl

The widow of one of the four accused, who were gunned down by Cyberabad police in an ‘exchange of fire’ early December, gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. The woman and her daughter are healthy and recuperating at a local government hospital.

The widow’s husband was one of the suspects in the kidnapping and rape case of a 26-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 26. The four accused were killed in an alleged exchange of fire, as claimed by police, in the wee hours of December 6, 2019.

Amid nationwide uproar over the Hyderabad rape-murder and subsequent killings of the four accused, the woman has been living in Narayanpet district. “It was a normal delivery at around 11 am on Friday. The baby is healthy and the mother is fine. They are still at the government hospital,” husband of the village sarpanch told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, a child rights NGO has come forward and demanded the government to take full responsibility of the teenage mother and her newborn. The NGO’s president said, “The widow is a child marriage victim and now she lost her husband in an encounter. The government should take responsibility of the minor and she should be given all benefits mandated under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She should be shifted to a government home for girls and her child should be given for adoption as the mother herself is a child and cannot take care of the child herself,” he added.

All the four accused were shot dead, a few hundred metres away from the spot under the bridge where they allegedly burnt down the body of the rape victim. The police had maintained that they brought the suspects to the place for reconstruction of the crime scene and collection of evidence like the victim’s watch, phone and powerbank which they had allegedly buried nearby.

Following the alleged encounter, the state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. A Supreme Court-appointed three-member inquiry commission has been functioning from Hyderabad to investigate the circumstances which led to the killing of four rape-murder suspects.

The Commission is headed by retired SC Judge, Justice VS Sirpurkar, and comprises former CBI chief B Karthikeyan and former Bombay High Court Judge, Justice RP Sondurbaldota on the panel. They had begun their probe on February 4, 2020 and have six months to complete their investigation.

