What is ‘South Group’ — term used by CBI that drew concern from Delhi court

While exonerating all the 23 accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Rouse Avenue court questioned the CBI’s decision to label a group of accused persons from southern India as the “South Group” in its chargesheet.

Special Judge Jitender Singh said, “The Court considers it necessary to place on record its concern with the repeated and deliberate use of the expression ‘South Group’ by the investigating agency to describe a set of accused persons, ostensibly on the basis of their regional origin or place of residence.”

“It is equally significant that no comparable regional descriptor has been employed for the remaining accused persons; the prosecution narrative does not speak of any ‘North Group’ or similar categorisation. The selective adoption of a geographically defined label is, therefore, plainly arbitrary and unwarranted,” the court said, adding, “Region-based labelling carries an avoidable undertone and is capable of creating a prejudicial impression.”