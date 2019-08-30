Watch: Railway cop saves man who slipped between train, platform

A passenger had a narrow escape after he fell in between the gap of a railway station platform and a speeding train but was pulled out by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

A 12-second video released by ANI from Nampally railway station in Hyderabad shows the man clad in a white shirt being pulled out by the RPF personnel as the train continued to move in high speed.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saves a man from being pulled under a moving train at Nampally Railway Station. #Telangana (29.08.19) pic.twitter.com/IjHhFC0JAE — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

According to the news agency, the man suffered minor injuries.