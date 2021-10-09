Watch: Restaurant flooded, pick-up truck swept away as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

From flooded restaurants to pick-up trucks being washed away, Hyderabad remained inundated on Friday as incessant rains lashed the city.

The city received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11 pm, as a result of which several low-lying areas got flooded with rainwater entering homes in several places. Two people have been reported missing after they were swept away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, news agency ANI quoted officials saying.

Videos surfaced online showing people sitting at a restaurant in Old City with their ankles covered in floodwater. Other videos shared by residents showed cars parked at lanes floating and being swept away in areas where the currents were stronger.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021