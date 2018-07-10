Watch: ‘Drunk’ father bangs three-year-old son against autorickshaw

The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A three-year-old boy was injured on Monday night after his father, in a fit of rage, banged him against an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. The entire incident was caught on camera where the man, who was allegedly inebriated, was seen holding the boy’s legs and banging him against an autorickshaw parked on a road. According to news agency ANI, a marital discord between the boy’s parents allegedly led to this act of violence.

The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee. With his mother unwilling to file a formal complaint, the police has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed a case under IPC Section 324 ((voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused is absconding.

#WATCH Man in an inebriated state bangs his 3-yr-old son against an auto-rickshaw following a quarrel with his wife. Child handed over to Child Welfare Committee. Case registered under Sec 324 of IPC & Sec 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Accused absconding (9.07.18) #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8YWjfrEdjN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

