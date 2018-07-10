Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Watch: ‘Drunk’ father bangs three-year-old son against autorickshaw

The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: July 10, 2018 8:43:18 am
The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
A three-year-old boy was injured on Monday night after his father, in a fit of rage, banged him against an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. The entire incident was caught on camera where the man, who was allegedly inebriated, was seen holding the boy’s legs and banging him against an autorickshaw parked on a road. According to news agency ANI, a marital discord between the boy’s parents allegedly led to this act of violence.

The injured boy was admitted to a hospital by the police and later handed to the Child Welfare Committee. With his mother unwilling to file a formal complaint, the police has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed a case under IPC Section 324 ((voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused is absconding.

