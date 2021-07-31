Watch CCTV video: Telangana RPF personnel saves woman from falling under moving train

The incident happened in Secunderabad in Telangana on Friday.

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a woman from falling under a moving train in Secunderabad, Telangana. News agency ANI released CCTV footage of the incident that happened on Friday.

The video shows the woman hastily approaching a moving train and ends up missing her step while trying to board and almost slides down from the gap between platform and train compartment.

#WATCH | Telangana: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train in Secunderabad. (30.07) pic.twitter.com/evlanew8op — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The RPF constable, reacting quickly, pulls her back on to the platform, saving her life.

At the end of the video, she was seen getting up and slowly walking away with the help of others.

Such incidents are being frequently reported from many parts of the country. Last month, a video had surfaced where an RPF constable rescued a man at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train.