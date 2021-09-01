Telangana: Man kills 3 family members over property dispute in Warangal

A disgruntled brother hacked to death three members of his family over a property dispute in Warangal, Telangana in the early hours of Wednesday. Two other family members who sustained serious knife injuries are battling for life.

The incident occurred in L B Nagar in Warangal town when Mohammad Shafi, the younger brother of Mohammad Chandpasha, 50, broke into his house along with 4-5 associates and attacked Chandpasha with a sickle and knife.

Chandpasha’s wife Sabira and her brother Khaleel who tried to stop the attack were also stabbed and died on the spot. Chandpasha’s two sons, Samad and Fahad, who tried to intervene, also received serious injuries and are under treatment at MGM Hospital.

Officials at Intezargunj Police Station said there was a dispute between Chandpasha and his younger brother Shafi. “Shafi was demanding the flat and other properties owned by Chandpasha, claiming that it belonged to him. He was also unhappy sharing Rs 1 crore profits they made recently in their cattle trading business. These are the motives for the attack, we think. Shafi, along with 4-5 of his friends, attacked the family, killing three of them on the spot, and fled,” an official said.

Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said Chandpasha’s daughter, who was in the house, raised an alarm and pleaded with her uncle to spare her parents, but could not prevent the attack.

Shafi and four others have been arrested.