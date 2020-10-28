Warangal court holds man guilty of murdering nine people, gives him death penalty

Death sentence for man convicted for killing 9 migrants in Warangal

A local court in Warangal Wednesday awarded death penalty to a migrant worker after holding him guilty of killing nine persons in Gorrekunta village on May 21.

The court completed the trial in the sensational murder case in 36 days. The First Additional District Sessions Judge stated that the prosecution proved the guilt of the accused under IPC Sections 302, 404, 449, 380 and 328.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav had mixed sleeping pills in the food consumed by six members of the same family, a driver, and two persons living at a gunny bags manufacturing unit, and strangulated them after they fell asleep.

In its chargesheet, Warangal Police stated that Sanjay had on March 6 murdered his lover who was a relative of Mohammed Maqsood and his family who were living at the gunny bags unit, and to cover up that murder, he murdered the six family members including a three-year-old boy, and as the driver and two youths working in the unit were present on that day he also murdered them.

He dumped all the bodies in an abandoned well in the compound of the gunny bags unit. Based on CCTV footage and call data records, the police zeroed in on Sanjay and arrested him on May 25.

According to the chargesheet, Sanjay had become friends with Maqsood and his family and also developed a relationship with Rafiqa, sister of Maqsood’s wife, and when she started pestering him for marriage, Sanjay conspired to eliminate her.

On March 6, while on a train, Sanjay laced buttermilk with sleeping pills and gave to Rafiqa who became unconscious. Sanjay throttled her with her scarf and dumped the body near Nidavolu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. After returning to Warangal, when Maqsood and his family asked about Rafiqa, he said that she stayed back with her family in West Bengal.

However, as there was no news of her, Maqsood and his family threatened to inform the police. Sanjay then started planning to kill all of the family members, as per the chargesheet.

