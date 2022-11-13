Seventh edition of Vizag Navy Marathon held; event saw participation of 18,172 runners

The seventh edition of the Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon was conducted at the RK Beach Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Sunday morning. A total of 18,172 marathon runners, including actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, took part in the mega event.

The marathon witnessed participation from children, youth, senior citizens, naval personnel, and foreigners, among others. In addition to the participants, a large number of volunteers also lined up very early in the morning to cheer the runners all along the scenic beach route. A statement from the Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Naval Command said that 432 runners participated in the ‘Full Marathon’, which was flagged off by Race director Dr Muralidhar Nannapaneni.

The prize distribution programme was held during a ceremony attended by the runners and spectators on the beach.

The ‘21 Half Marathon’ was jointly flagged off by Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga, and Milind Soman. This category saw the participation of 1,344 runners. The 10-km run had 3,439 runners and was flagged off by Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General Naval Projects, Vizag. The 5-km run – flagged off jointly by Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan CSO (P&A), Eastern Naval Command; and actor Adivi Shesh – saw the participation of 12,959 runners.

This edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon provided a better experience for the runners with more facilities like hydration and refreshment points, convenience stations, and entertainment programmes. The Navy said that 17 medical aid posts and mobile medical aid were also arranged along the race route.

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath was the chief guest for the ceremony along with Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

In the women’s category of the Full and Half Marathon races, Susan Chebet and Vadde Navya were the winners, respectively. In the men’s category, Vishal Abhishek Duriya and Ramavath Ramesh Chandra emerged as winners in the Full and Half Marathons, respectively. In the 10-km race, V Jyothi became the winner in the women’s category, while Hastiram Jharwal was the winner in the men’s category.