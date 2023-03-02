Vizag all set for Global Investors Summit, Andhra eyes big investments in 14 sectors

Visakhapatnam is all set to host the Global Investors Summit 2023 “Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance meets Prosperity” on Friday and the city has been decked up to make an impression on the visiting dignitaries and investors.

The sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University will host the two-day meet, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 14 crucial sectors identified by the government. The venue has five massive halls and each hall will host different events such as government-to-business (G2B) meetings, seminars, and meetings. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries including China and USA will be attending the event.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will address the opening of the summit, will present Andhra Pradesh through an exclusive state pavilion to showcase its strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and Startups, and an investor-friendly atmosphere. The state government will present the state as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Industries Minister G Amarnath said that it is easy to set up and do business in Andhra Pradesh. “Andhra has been leading the ease of doing business tally with the implementation of a fast-track mechanism that gives approvals and clearances in a very short time. We have created a single window system that brings together 96 services of 24 government departments in one place which makes it easy to acquire approvals. We also help with hand-holding the corporate sector through its investment journey. The YSRCP Government has made the regulatory environment more business-friendly by offering best-in-class facilities and end-to-end hand-holding assistance for companies,” he said.

On Friday, sessions on some of the key sectors such as IT; industrial logistics and infrastructure; renewal energy; automotive and electric mobility; healthcare and medical equipment; and aerospace defence, would be held. While Industries Minister G Amarnath and Finance Minister B Rajendranath will address the inaugural session Friday, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani will address in the afternoon session. CM Jagan will speak on the advantage of AP later in the day. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal will also speak during the morning sessions on Friday.

Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited; Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of Oberoi Group; K M Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group; Sanjiv Bajaj; Puneet Dalmia; Sajjan Jindal; and several others will address and make presentations on Friday. The Vizag airport is chock-a-bloc with several privately owned aircraft and chartered flights landing by Thursday evening. CM Jagan also arrived Thursday evening to receive dignitaries and investors. Folk artists and musicians in traditional attires were seen welcoming the arriving dignitaries, investors, and businessmen.