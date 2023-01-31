Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, said that the state capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

“I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come,” Reddy said while addressing the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March.

“Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital in the coming days. I myself would also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the coming months,” he said.

Amaravati is the present capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Reddy government had repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the state. The state government had proposed three capitals – Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).