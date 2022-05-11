scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory observes National Technology Day

National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year, to commemorate the successful nuclear test, Operation Shakti (Pokhran-II) conducted on May 11, 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
May 11, 2022 10:08:34 pm
Dr Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) delivered the talk. (Express photo)

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NTSL) in Visakhapatnam observed the National Technology Day by organising a talk on “Integrated approach in science and technology for a sustainable future” Wednesday. National Technology Day is observed on May 11 every year, to commemorate the successful nuclear test, Operation Shakti (Pokhran-II) conducted on May 11, 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. On this occasion and in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Visakhapatnam organized a programme at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) delivered the talk. During his address, Dr Kamat asked the NSTL community to keep pace with state-of-the-art technologies and utilize them to the extent possible. He told the audience that in line with this idea, the DRDO has already established 10 Centres of Excellence in various academic institutes with participation of industry. He concluded his speech with the confidence that NSTL can face critical challenges in the existing geo-political scenario and play a crucial role in developing underwater warfare systems for the Indian Navy.

On this occasion, Titanium Medal and Director’s Commendation Certificate was presented to Sunny Verma, Scientist ‘D’, for his oration on “A Monte Carlo based simulation scheme for failure studies of parachute assisted air drop of AUVs”. Senior scientists PVS Ganesh Kumar, BVSS Krishna Kumar and Dr A Srinivas Kumar, among others, participated in the programme.

